EU to adopt new sanctions on Iran

European Union leaders strongly condemned Iran’s attack against Israel and announced that there will be new sanctions on Iran, according to a statement on April 18, the second day of a special meeting of the European Council.

The European Council strongly and unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack on Israel and reiterated its full solidarity with the people of Israel and commitment to Israel’s security and regional stability, the statement said.

In this context, EU leaders called on Iran and its proxies to completely cease all attacks and urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and to refrain from any actions that may increase tensions in the region

The EU will take further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and missiles.

The EU remains fully committed to contributing to de-escalation and security in the region, according to conclusions adopted by the European Council.

