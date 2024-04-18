The Sofia Globe

EU leaders urge swift adoption of proposed transfer of Russian frozen assets to Ukraine

The Sofia Globe staff ,

European Union leaders have welcomed progress on the proposals to direct extraordinary revenues from Russia’s frozen assets to benefit Ukraine, and called for their swift adoption, according to a statement on April 18, the second day of a special meeting of the European Council.

The European Council reiterated its full and unwavering support for Ukraine, its people and its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, the statement said.

EU leaders strongly condemned Russia’s continued air and missile attacks against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure, including the targeting of the energy sector.

The EU and its member states will intensify the provision of humanitarian and civil protection assistance, including equipment such as power generators and power transformers, the statement said.

Military support will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain member states and taking into account the security and defence interests of all EU member states, it said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

