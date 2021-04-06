Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2021 was 5.3% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2021 was 5.3 per cent, down from 5.5 per cent in January, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on April 6, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

A year earlier, in February 2020 – before the State of Emergency declaration in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic – unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.1 per cent, Eurostat said.

The February 2020 figure represented an estimated 136 000 people and the February 2021 figure an estimated 176 000 people, an increase of 40 000.

Eurostat said that youth unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2021 was 16.3 per cent, representing an estimated 23 000 under-25s, up from 12.5 per cent in February 2020, an estimated 16 000 under-25s.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent in February 2021, stable compared with January 2021 and up from 6.5 per cent in February 2020.

In February 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.3 per cent, stable compared with January 2021 and up from 7.3 per cent in February 2020.

In February 2021, 2.967 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.394 million were in the euro zone.

In February 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 17.2 per cent in the EU and 17.3 per cent in the euro zone, compared with 17.4 per cent in both zones in the previous month.

Compared with January 2021, youth unemployment decreased by 34 000 in the EU and by 9 000 in the euro zone. Compared with February 2020, youth unemployment increased by 230 000 in the EU and by 177 000 in the euro zone.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

