Covid-19 in Bulgaria: National information system reports 197 more deaths

The deaths of 197 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 786, according to the April 6 report by the national information system.

Of 19 210 tests done in the past 24 hours, 3860 – about 20.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 356 859 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 69 644 active cases, an increase of 667 compared with the figure in the April 5 report.

A total of 10 402 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 247 in the past 24 hours, with 734 in intensive care, a decrease of 13.

Fifty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 203.

The report said that 273 429 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 2996 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 510 049 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 6479 in the past day.

The report said that 102 427 people had received a second dose, an increase of 1550 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

