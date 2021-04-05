Partial results show GERB winning Bulgaria’s April 2021 parliamentary elections

Share this: Facebook

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right party GERB was set to win the largest number of seats in the April 4 parliamentary elections, with six parties and coalitions surpassing the parliamentary representation threshold, data from the Central Electoral Commission showed on April 5.

With ballots from 80.9 per cent of all voting precincts tallied, the GERB-Union of Democratic Forces electoral coalition had received 25.9 per cent of the votes, ahead of the party formed around cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov, which had 18 per cent.

The largest opposition party in the previous National Assembly, Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party, was in third with 15 per cent.

Hristo Ivanov’s Democratic Bulgaria centre-right coalition was fourth with 10 per cent, ahead of the predominantly ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms, with 9.6 per cent.

The partial results showed only one other formation, the coalition between former Ombudsman Maya Manolova and “The Poison Trio”, the organisers of the anti-government protests in summer 2020, surpassing the parliamentary representation threshold with 4.9 per cent.

Krassimir Karakachanov’s ultra-nationalist VMRO, which exit polls on election night put just past the four-per cent threshold, was set to fall just short, with 3.52 per cent of the vote, according to the partial results.

The final results, including the number of seats won by the parties and coalitions standing in the April 2021 parliamentary elections, were expected to be announced later this week.

The names of the MPs in the 240-seat legislature would be announced several days later, allowing those candidates who stood for election in more than one electoral district to choose which one they would represent in the next Parliament.

