Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Record close to 11 000 jabs in a single day

A total of 10 998 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on February 21, the second day of the weekend “green corridor” system for giving jabs to all who want, according to figures posted by the national information system.

The February 22 national information system report said that so far, 119 354 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria.

The report said that 26 973 people had received a second dose.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 rose by 15 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 9854, the national information system said.

Of 2792 tests done on Sunday, 227 – about 8.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 236 666 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed. There are 26 560 active cases, an increase of 98 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3880 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 34 in the past day, with 321 in intensive care, an increase of five.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9993.

A total of 114 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 200 252, according to the national information system.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

