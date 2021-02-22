Covid-19 in Bulgaria: GPs join vaccination drive

Share this: Facebook

As of February 22, general practitioners (GPs) are also involved in Bulgaria’s drive to vaccinate people against Covid-19, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and top health officials.

Angelov said that in the past three days, close to 30 000 doses of vaccines had been administered, and public interest in being vaccinated was “extremely high”,

Vaccination offices were operating in all areas, and arrangements were being made for mobile teams to go to remote settlements, he said.

Borissov said that everyone willing should be vaccinated, irrespective of where they live. “There should be no difference between large, small and remote settlements,” he said.

He thanked all doctors and medical teams and added that mass vaccination would prevent the Covid wave from rising further.

“All vaccines have been agreed by the European Commission, by the best specialists in Europe. The vaccines have passed the test where there are no compromises. Whatever vaccine is given, it is good,” Borissov said.

The deputy head of the Bulgarian Medical Association, Nikolai Branzalov, said that GPs were ready to join the vaccination process.

Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national operational headquarters, said that there had been a drop in the rate of mortality from Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

At the same time, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital had increased, but not beyond the capacity of the hospitals, Mutafchiyski said.

Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said that 25 740 doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine had arrived in Bulgaria on February 22.

“We expect 12 000 doses of Moderna vaccine on February 25, as well as quantities of the Oxford vaccine by the end of the week, and confirmation of the exact date and exact quantities is pending. All doses available in the country are administered without waiting,” Kirilov said.

He said that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there had been a very low incidence of adverse reactions, which fully confirmed the safety profile established in clinical trials.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

