Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 7 deaths, 0.9% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 184, according to the July 21 report by the national information system.

Of 15 953 tests, 145 – about 0.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 423 223 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7391 are active cases. The number of active cases has decreased by 147 in the past day.

The report said that 285 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 397 648.

There are 722 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 17 in the past day, with 82 in intensive care, a decrease of six.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 461.

To date, 1 929 703 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 002 in the past day. A total of 881 214 people have completed the vaccination cycle, the report said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!