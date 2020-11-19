Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 117 more deaths, active cases rise to 75 526

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 117 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2530, the national information system daily report on November 19 said.

The number of active cases has risen by 2877 in the past day to 75 526.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 166 to 5629, and the number in intensive care by 10 to 313.

A total of 137 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 4330.

Of 9949 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 3938 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 990 are in the city of Sofia, 464 in the district of Plovdiv and 259 in the district of Varna.

The other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 210, Bourgas 183, Veliko Turnovo 98, Vidin 10, Vratsa 28, Gabrovo 111, Dobrich 65, Kurdzhali 21, Kyustendil 51, Lovech 25, Montana 77, Pazardzhik 107, Pernik 67, Pleven 118, Razgrad 38, Rousse 181, Silistra 99, Sliven 86, Smolyan 38, Sofia district 141, Turgovishte 24, Haskovo 91, Stara Zagora 219, Shoumen 60 and Yambol 77.

The national information system said that in the past day, 944 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 32 480.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content: