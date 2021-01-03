Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning for 4 districts because of rain

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” dangerous weather warning for four districts for January 4 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four districts are Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik and Smolyan.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for eight districts, also because of expected heavy rain.

These districts are Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, the city of Sofia, the district of Sofia, Vidin and Vratsa.

While on January 4 the remaining 16 districts of Bulgaria are expected to see rainy to partly cloudy weather, “Code Green” is in effect, meaning that the weather is not expected to be hazardous.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

