Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 34 more deaths, active cases drop to 72 962

Thirty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 7678, according to the January 4 report by the national information system.

In the past 24 hours, 171 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, following 72 PCR tests and 99 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 2660 tests were done in the past 24 hours, of which 1816 were PCR tests and 844 were antigen tests. This means that 6.42 per cent of tests proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number are in the city of Sofia, 58, followed by the district of Varna, 18, and the district of Kyustendil, 15.

To date, 203 051 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 72 962 are active, a decrease of 807 compared with the figure in the January 3 report by the national information system.

There are 4689 patients in hospital, a decrease of 97, of whom 453 are in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 8933.

According to the national information system, 944 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 122 411.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

