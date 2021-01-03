Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 521 dead, 6750 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

The death toll in Bulgaria among those who tested positive for Bulgaria has risen by 521 in the past week to a total of 7644, according to the January 3 daily report by the national information system.

This is the lowest death toll from Covid-19 in Bulgaria in a seven-day period in the weeks since the country introduced, as of November 27, heightened measures against the spread of the disease.

In the week ending November 29, the Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria increased by a total of 929; in the week ending December 6, by a total of 980, in the week ending December 13, by a total of 897, the week ending December 20, by a total of 925, and in the week ending December 27, by a total of 572.

In the period between December 27 and the January 3 report, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 6750 to a current total of 73 769.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria has decreased in the past seven days by 759 to a total, currently, of 4786.

The number in intensive care has fallen in the past seven days by 65, to 458.

In the past week, the number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive has risen by 233 to a total of 8927 to date.

Since Bulgaria’s national information system December 27 2020 report, the number in the country who have recovered from the virus has risen by 11 725 to a current total of 121 467.

