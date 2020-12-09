Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector: Goal is get up to 75% of population vaccinated against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The state must provide an opportunity for every Bulgarian citizen to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, the idea is to reach 70-75 per cent vaccinated, but that will not be easy, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev told Bulgarian National Television on December 9.

Kunchev said that lists of medical professionals who want to be vaccinated are currently being prepared.

He said that there were large differences in the figures of those medical personnel who want to be vaccinated – in some places, interest is low, at about 20 to 30 per cent, while in others it is close to 100 per cent.

Kunchev said that the difference resulted from many people wanting to have more data and experience regarding the vaccines.

The countries where immunisation has begun will gain experience and this will provide additional information, he said.

Doctors who do not want to be vaccinated at the beginning will be able to do so at a later stage.

Kunchev said that the 125 000 doses of the vaccines are expected at the first delivery, and this would be followed by other deliveries, of about 250 000 to 300 000 doses.

During this time, other vaccines are likely to be approved.

He said that the European Commission was working on creating a single European certificate that a person had been vaccinated.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!