Alpha Research poll: 46.7% of Bulgarians intend getting vaccinated against Covid-19

About 46.7 per cent of Bulgarians intend getting vaccinated against Covid-19 while 49.8 per cent do not, according to the results of a poll by the Alpha Research agency done for public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s weekly talk show Referendum.

About 3.5 per cent were undecided.

Broadcast on December 8, the results of the poll showed that 50.6 per cent of those surveyed believed that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Bulgaria would be well-organised.

About 45.6 per cent of those polled said that they had no concerns about the safety of the vaccines, while 45.3 per cent said that the vaccines were the only chance for society to overcome Covid-19.

Just 30 per cent said that they had enough information about the vaccines.

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a Cabinet meeting on December 9 that he expected that the first deliveries of vaccines to the country would be in early January 2021.

Angelov said that the implementation of the national vaccination plan was on schedule and lists of those to be vaccinated were being prepared.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, in comments broadcast on Facebook, said that as soon as it was his turn, he would be vaccinated.

On December 7, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and a member of Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against Covid-19, said that he would be vaccinated against Covid-19, to set a good example.

In a separate interview, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that he intended getting vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as this was possible.

In contrast, head of state President Roumen Radev said that if he decided to get vaccinated, he would wait until all vulnerable groups – the elderly, medical personnel, teachers, police, pharmacists, social workers, commerce and transport employees – had a chance to be vaccinated.

