Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 146 more deaths, active cases rise to 93 981

A total of 146 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5156, according to the December 9 daily report by the national information system.

Of 9715 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 3980 proved positive – about 40.9 per cent.

To date, 168 165 cases of new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria. Of these, 93 981 are active, an increase of 422 compared with the figure in the December 8 report.

There are 6839 patients in hospital, an increase of 18. A total of 514 are in intensive care, nine fewer than a day earlier.

A total of 3412 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 69 028.

A hundred and sixty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 7254.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 711 are in the city of Sofia, 471 in the district of Bourgas, 394 in the district of Plovdiv and 391 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 114, Veliko Turnovo 22, Vidin 28, Vratsa 110, Gabrovo 55, Dobrich 76, Kurdzhali 32, Kyustendil 47, Lovech 62, Montana 53, Pazardzhik 111, Pernik 79, Pleven 119, Razgrad 34, Rousse 172, Silistra 44, Sliven 146, Smolyan five, Sofia district 151, Stara Zagora 240, Turgovishte 24, Haskovo 135, Shoumen 59 and Yambol 95.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

