Close to 18 000 students at universities in Bulgaria are foreigners

A total of 17 593 students at universities in Bulgaria in the 2022/23 academic year studying for bachelor’s or master’s degrees are foreigners, making up 8.1 per cent of the total, according to figures published on April 26 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

This is a very slight decrease compared with the 17 616 in the 2021/22 academic year, though recent years generally have seen an increase in the number of foreigners studying at universities in Bulgaria.

The largest percentage of foreign students were from Greece (22 per cent), followed by the United Kingdom (14.4 per cent), Germany (9.8 per cent), Ukraine (9.1 per cent) and the Republic of North Macedonia (5.5 per cent).

The NSI said that of the foreign students, 62.4 per cent were studying specialities in the health field and 48.8 per cent of the total number were studying medicine.

The institute said that as of December 31 2022, there were 6548 PhD students enrolled in Bulgaria, including 764 foreigners – 11.7 per cent of the total.

The largest percentage came from Greece (18.8 per cent), followed by China (16.1 per cent), Germany (11.1 per cent), Kosovo (7.9 per cent), Israel (6.5 per cent) and North Macedonia (six per cent).

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!