Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 5000-mark, active cases drop by 819

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 213 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5010, according to the national information system daily report on December 8.

Of 6260 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2764 proved positive – about 44.15 per cent.

The number of active cases has decreased by 819 to a total of 93 559.

There are 6821 patients in hospital, 179 fewer than the figure in the December 7 report. The number in intensive care has increased by seven to a total of 523.

A hundred and fifty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 7090.

A total of 3370 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 65 616.

To date, 164 185 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 543 are in the city of Sofia, 326 in the district of Plovdiv, 214 in the Stara Zagora district, 203 in the Varna district, 178 in the Blagoevgrad district, 170 in the Rousse district and 137 in the Veliko Turnovo district.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas 73, Vidin six, Vratsa 61, Gabrovo 61, Dobrich 37, Kurdzhali 27, Kyustendil 36, Lovech 16, Montana 50, Pazardzhik 92, Pernik 34, Pleven 82, Razgrad 19, Silistra 66, Sliven 64, Smolyan 22, Sofia district 69, Turgovishte 14, Haskovo 71, Shoumen 71 and Yambol 22.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!