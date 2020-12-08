Deaths in Bulgaria in November 2020 close to double those in November 2019

Share this: Facebook

A total of 15 964 people died in Bulgaria in November 2020, close to double the 8115 deaths recorded in the country in November 2019, according to figures published on December 8 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

November 2020 saw by far the largest number of deaths in Bulgaria this year, with the graph soaring above all previous months.

(Photo of the entrance to Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)