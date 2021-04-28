Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll is 16 182

Share this: Facebook

A total of 81 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 182, according to the April 28 daily report by the national information system.

Of 17 987 tests in the past 24 hours, 1850 – about 10.2 per cent – proved positive, according to the report.

To date, 401 109 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

The report said that 3375 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 332 418.

There are 52 509 active cases, a decrease of 1606 compared with the figure in the April 27 report.

There are 7480 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 189 in the past 24 hours, with 714 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 126 to date.

The report said that so far, 750 899 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, including 16 749 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 177 975 people have received a second dose, including 8107 in the past 24 hours.

