Bulgaria’s 2021 census: More than 2.4M people counted in online phase

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 2 404 979 people in Bulgaria were counted in the online phase of the 2021 census, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 1, the day after the online phase ended.

The largest number were in capital city Sofia, 790 408, about 60 per cent of the city’s population, calculated on the basis of the NSI’s population estimate as of December 31 2020.

A total of 231 032 people were counted in the Plovdiv district, about 34.7 per cent of its estimated population, and 208 883 in Varna, about 44.4 per cent of its estimated population.

The NSI issued a reminder that the in-person phase, involving visits to households by enumerators, is to continue until October 10 at 8pm.

Those who have participated in the online phase should display on their door the digital code generated after completing the form. This will inform enumerators that a household visit is not necessary.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!