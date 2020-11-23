Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 60 more deaths, active cases rise to 82 416

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2880, the national information system said in its daily report on November 23.

Of the 60, a total of 17 did not have concomitant diseases.

In the past day, the number of active cases rose by 291 to a total of 82 416.

There are 6350 patients in hospital, an increase of 157 in the past 24 hours. A total of 408 are in intensive care, a figure unchanged from the previous day’s report.

Fifty-one medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases – to 4788.

Of 2787 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 1123 proved positive – the equivalent of about 40.29 per cent.

As is customary, the number of tests done was lower on Sunday than on other days of the week.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 356 are in the city of Sofia, 133 in the district of Bourgas and 79 in the district of Kyustendil.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad seven, Varna 78, Veliko Turnovo 40, Vidin 35, Vratsa seven, Dobrich 16, Kyustendil 79, Lovech 20, Montana 10, Pazardzhik 49, Pernik seven, Pleven 48, Plovdiv 41, Razgrad five, Rousse one, Silistra one, Sliven 63, Smolyan three, Sofia district 42, Stara Zagora five, Turgovishte eight, Shoumen seven and Yambol 62.

The national information system said that in the past day, 772 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 36 524.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!