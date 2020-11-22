Doctor in Bulgaria’s Razlog is country’s latest medic to die of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Dr Spas Radev of Razlog has died of Covid-19, according to an announcement by the south-western Bulgarian mountain resort town’s mayor Krassimir Gerchev on November 22.

Dr Radev was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of November. When his condition worsened, he was transported to hospital in Sofia. There was a public campaign to donate blood plasma to treat him.

At the weekly briefing by Bulgaria’s Health Ministry on November 19, it was announced that to date, 31 medical personnel had died of Covid-19.

Dr Radev’s death was one of three to be announced publicly since that briefing.

On November 20, Dr Kiril Elenski, a general practitioner in Plovdiv and a former deputy head of the Bulgarian Medical Association, died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two days ago, it was reported that Dr Zhivko Atanassov of Haskovo, long-time head of the surgical department in the city’s hospital, had died in the hospital in spite of efforts to treat his Covid-19.

Bulgaria has about 19 000 doctors and about 20 000 nurses.

To date, as of November 22, a total of 4737 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19. This figure includes those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases. It includes 911 newly-confirmed cases among medical personnel in Bulgaria in the past week.

The total of 4737 includes 1673 doctors, 1521 nurses, 635 orderlies, 117 paramedics and 791 classified as “other”, according to the national information system.

(Photo: Lotus Head/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

