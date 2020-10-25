Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 116 deaths, 7018 new active cases in past week

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 rose by 116 in the past week, to a total of 1084, according to figures posted in the October 25 report by the national information system.

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day. Of the seven, a total of five had concomitant diseases. The dead in the past 24 hours include a 32-year-old man who did not have concomitant diseases.

Since the October 18 report by Bulgaria’s national information system, the number of active cases has risen by 7018 to a current total of 18 246.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by 8454 in the past week to a current total of 37 562.

As at the October 25 report, there are 1976 patients in hospital, an increase of 492. There are 138 in intensive care, 59 more than as at the October 18 report.

A total of 1320 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus in the past week, to a total of 18 232.

Three hundred and forty medical personnel have tested positive in the past week, with the total of confirmed cases now 1872.

The national information system’s October 25 report said that 7094 PCR tests had been done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 1043 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 393 are in capital city Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 47, Bourgas 32, Varna 58, Veliko Turnovo 16, Vidin seven, Vratsa 34, Gabrovo 33, Kurdzhali 35, Kyustendil 26, Lovech 14, Montana 22, Pazardzhik 26, Pernik 28, Pleven 25, Plovdiv 76, Razgrad 18, Rousse 21, Silistra six, Sliven seven, Smolyan six, Sofia district 21, Stara Zagora 30, Turgovishte 39, Haskovo five and Shoumen 18.

Adding together the figures in the reports from October 19 to October 15, the number of newly-confirmed cases in the city of Sofia is 2979.

In the district of Plovdiv, the number of newly-confirmed cases in the past week is 765.

