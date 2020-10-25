Covid-19: Greece extends all entry restrictions to November 8

Share this: Facebook

Greek authorities have extended the duration of all current restrictions on travellers entering the country until midnight on November 8, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on October 25.

The ministry said that the restrictions were being extended without any changes, meaning that people travelling from Bulgaria must fill in a Passenger Localisation Form (PLF Form) and must have a pre-generated QR code on entering the country, as well as a negative PCR test done more than 72 hours before entering Greece.

These requirements apply to those arriving by road, air or sea, while not applying to lorry drivers.

Given the Covid-19 situation, Greece’s requirements were announced months ago and repeatedly have been extended. The previous extension was up to October 25.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

