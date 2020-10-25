Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad district shuts night clubs and bars for 14 days

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The regional operational headquarters for combating new coronavirus in Blagoevgrad in south-western Bulgaria decided on October 25 to order all night clubs and bars in the district shut for 14 days.

Apart from the city of the same name, Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad district also includes the mountain resort of Bansko.

The head of the regional health inspectorate in Blagoevgrad, Dr Kaloyan Kaloyanov, said that the situation regarding admission to hospitals in the district was “dynamic,” according to a report by Bulgarian National Television.

The medical facilities in the town of Gotse Delchev and the South-Western Hospital in Petrich were the busiest.

Kaloyanov said that there was no need for concern and extra beds to treat Covid-19 patients could be provided if needed.

An order cancelling all planned surgical operations in the Blagoevgrad district is in effect up to November 30.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 47 newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Blagoevgrad, which puts the district in fourth place in the country.

Earlier, the city of Sofia, and the districts of Shoumen and Sliven, announced the closure of night clubs as a step against the spread of Covid-19.

(Photo: Cathy Kaplan)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!