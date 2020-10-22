Covid-19: Germany adds Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, two other districts, to list of risk areas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and the districts of Razgrad and Sliven have been added to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute’s list of risk areas, with effect from October 24, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

The districts of Blagoevgrad and Turgovishte, both of which have seen sharp increases in confirmed cases of Covid-19, already had been placed on the list.

The October 22 daily report by Bulgaria’s national information system showed that confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Sofia had risen in the past 24 hours by 483 to a total of 9302.

To date, 363 cases have been confirmed in the district of Razgrad and 1010 in the Sliven district.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that Germany required that everyone who had been in a risk area in the past 14 days must be tested for new coronavirus. This test may be done outside Germany, but no more than 48 hours before arriving. Exemption from 14-day quarantine is granted only if the test is negative.

The quarantine rule does not apply to those who have been in transit through a risk area, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo of Berlin via pixabay)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!