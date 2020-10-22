From October 24, people arriving in Malta from Bulgaria must show negative PCR tests

Share this: Facebook

From October 24, people arriving in Malta from Bulgaria will have to present a negative result of a PCR test, done up to 72 hours before entering the country, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

Passengers who do not provide proof of a negative PCR test on arrival may be invited to be tested at Malta International Airport or placed in 14-day quarantine.



More detailed information is available at https://foreignandeu.gov.mt/en/Government/Pages/COVID-19-Info.aspx and https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/travel.aspx.

In a separate statement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that the Czech Republic had, as of October 22, introduced temporary restrictions on free movement of people, to limit the spread of Covid-19.



The ban does not apply to travelling to work, visiting family, travelling to a health facility, attending a wedding or funeral, travel outside the Czech Republic or return to the place of residence.



Taking into account other restrictions introduced for the same purpose (such as closing hotels and other tourist accommodation and limiting groups of people in public places to a maximum of two people), travel to the Czech Republic is only possible for valid reasons. For example, travel for tourism or to visit friends is not possible.

The new restrictions do not affect cross-border workers, the statement said.

