Media freedom core issue in resignation of Bulgarian National Radio head

At the core of the controversy around the resignation of Bulgarian National Radio director-general Andon Baltakov are the issues of media freedom and the quest for the independence of the country’s public broadcasters.

Balktakov, a Yale University graduate whose CV includes having worked for CNN and the Associated Press, submitted his resignation to broadcast regulator the Council for Electronic Media on October 21, just short of nine months to the day since CEM appointed him.

