Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 29 more deaths, 1472 new cases, 14 689 active

Twenty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 1048, according to the October 22 daily report by the national information system.

Of the 29, eight did not have concomitant diseases.

The eight included a 43-year-old woman, an 81-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

A total of 8738 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day. Of these, 1472 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia had the largest number, 483, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 147.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 58, Bourgas 59, Varna 77, Veliko Turnovo 27, Vratsa 40, Gabrovo 48, Dobrich six, Kurdzhali 42, Kyustendil 12, Lovech 20, Montana 23, Pazardzhik 44, Pernik 22, Pleven 33, Razgrad seven, Rousse 54, Silistra eight, Sliven 60, Smolyan 20, Sofia district 29, Stara Zagora 37, Turgovishte 43, Haskovo 23, Shoumen 47 and Yambol three.

To date, 33 335 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 14 689 cases are active.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the illness has risen by 184 in the past 24 hours to a total of 17 598.

There are 1732 patients in hospital, 107 in intensive care.

Forty-five medical personnel have tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1727.

