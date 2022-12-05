Bulgarian publisher’s campaign raises more than 530 000 leva for generators for Ukrainian city

The fundraiser initiated by Bulgarian publisher and former Democratic Bulgaria MP Manol Peykov has raised just more than 534 710 leva (about 273 300 euro), he said in a post on Facebook soon after the campaign closed on December 5.

The amount was raised in eight and a half days, after Peykov responded to an appeal by the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Netishyn, Oleksandr Supruniuk, who was in need of 43 generators for shelters.

Peykov said that the money had come in through the bank account for donations, via PayPal and in cash in envelopes brought to his office.

He said that the money had been used to pay for 118 generators, of capacities ranging from two to 100 kW. In addition, individuals and companies had donated nine generators, Peykov said.

A sum of 187 388 leva remained, and his associate and friend Chilo Popov was working diligently and selflessly to turn this sum into generators as well, he said.

“The wonderful Natalia Ellis called me this morning to let me know that she has secured transport for the first batch to leave on December 12,” Peykov said.

Peykov has shown invoice for the sums spent on generators so far, and has undertaken to post a complete list of donors to the campaign.

Initially, the fundraiser for generators for Netishyn had been scheduled to end on Friday, but Peykov extended it because of the strong response.

(Photo via Peykov’s Facebook page)

