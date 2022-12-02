Strong response to Bulgarian publisher’s fundraiser for generators for Ukrainian city

A fundraising appeal by Bulgarian publisher and former Democratic Bulgaria MP Manol Peykov to buy generators for the Ukrainian city of Netishyn has raised 250 000 leva in five days, from more than 1500 donors, he said in a Facebook post on December 2.

The fundraising campaign was due to end on December 2 but Peykov is considering extending it over the weekend.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, Peykov initiated the fundraising campaign in response to an appeal from Netishyn mayor Oleksandr Supruniuk, for 43 generators.

Peykov said that 73 generators had been purchased, and a few hours ago, he had received a special offer for 31 generators, and there was enough money in the bank account to pay for these.

To this total of 104 should be added seven that had been donated, he said.

“Yes, this rush of sympathy is simply unbelievable. Alas, I do not have a more accurate and eloquent word to describe what is happening,” Peykov said.

He said that he had received an inquiry from hospitals in Kherson for several large units, of 100 kW and more.

“This would allow them to work efficiently and not perform life-saving operations using spotlights and headlamps.

“My request to you today is to direct our efforts to the purchase of three more 100-kilowatt generators – they are much more expensive, but their benefit is incomparably greater.”

The price ranged from 32 000 to 38 000 leva, but “my invaluable consultant” had managed to negotiate a price of $8513 – about 16 090 leva each – with a manufacturing plant in Turkey.

The bank details for donations:

Mr. and Mrs. Manol Kostadinov Peykov

D Commercial Bank

Swift BG39DEMI92405000305527

BIC: DEMIBGSF

Basis – Generators for Ukraine



(Photo: flickr/Lawrence Sinclair)

