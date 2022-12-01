Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia 2022 in Bulgaria’s capital on December 3 and 4

The Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia 2022 will be held on December 3 and 4 in Hall 6 of the National Palace of Culture, NDK, in Bulgaria’s capital city, for visitors to taste the best rakias from the Balkans.

“Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia is the most significant national event dedicated to rakia, which continues its recognizable concept of expert and professional attitude to rakia, and this year will be enriched with additional interesting content,” the organisers said.

Premieres of various new products, as well as collectible and old drinks will be presented to the public for the first time.

At the stands, which will offer a variety of drinks, visitors will be welcomed by experts and professionals in the industry.

There will be an exhibition of the largest collection of Spanish brandies in the Balkans.

Visitors will be able to see over 20 brandies from the early 1950s to the present day: Pedro Domec – Brandy Carlos I, Carlos III & Fundador – 1950, 1960, Mr. González Byass Soberano, Guerrero Reconquista, Rivero Rafael – Spanish Brandy – 1950-1970, Sanchez Romate Cardenal Mendosa & Cardenal Cisneros + Magno Osborne – b. 1960.

Some of these drinks will also be available for tasting.

Marc de Champagne distillates from Moët & Chandon, Deutz, Pommery, etc. will be exhibited for tasting for the first time in Bulgaria.

You will be able to taste mango, ginger, pineapple and grapefruit spirits from French Polynesia, gin that turns a cocktail black when touched with lemon, vodkas from the 1950s of the minimal century and much more. There will be brandy-based cocktails prepared by professional bartenders.

Master classes on various topics will await those curious about knowledge in the field of spirits.

The master classes are part of the festival programme and will be held on December 4 at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm in hall 1.7 next to hall 6.

You can buy tickets for Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia 2022 on the spot during the event itself or online.

Entrance to the festival is from terrace A6 and the opening hours are from noon to 9pm. Only people aged 18 and above will be admitted.

(Photo: Provided)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!