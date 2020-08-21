Covid-19: Serbia drops PCR test requirement for foreigners transiting country

Share this: Facebook

As of August 20, foreign citizens transiting through Serbia may enter the country without the need to have a negative PCR test for new coronavirus, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Transit through Serbia must be completed within 12 hours from the moment of entry into the country, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

Those not in transit and who enter Serbia from Bulgaria, Romania, the Republic of North Macedonia and from Croatia must present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours certified by the national reference laboratory of the country from which the person arriving enters Serbia.



The PCR test requirement does not apply to foreign nationals of neighbouring countries who live in the border areas and do agricultural or other work in Serbia, where the employer from the Republic of Serbia has issued them with an employment document, subject to reciprocity, the statement said.

