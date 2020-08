Share this: Facebook

An earthquake initially registered as 3.9 on the Richter scale shook the Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora at 1pm on August 21, according to preliminary information on the website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicentre was 27km south of Stara Zagora and 16km north of Dimitrovgrad, preliminary data showed.

Initial data showed a depth of 10km.

(Photo: Miles Davidson/sxc.hu)

