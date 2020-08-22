Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4310 active cases, 734 in hospital, 7 more deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 33 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4310, according to data posted on August 22 by the national information system.

The trend of a decrease in active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has continued for more than a week.

The number of patients in hospital decreased by 32 to a total of 734, but the number in intensive care rose by 10 to a total of 73.

The death toll rose by seven in the past day to a total of 539.

To date, 365 096 PCR tests have been done, 6373 in the past day. Of this latter figure, 169 proved positive, bringing the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 15 131.

In all, 10 282 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, an increase of 195 in the past 24 hours.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the highest figures were in the city of Sofia, 35, followed by the districts of Dobrich, 25, and Blagoevgrad, 21.

By district, the others are Bourgas three, Varna eight, Veliko Turnovo one, Kyustendil two, Lovech two, Montana two, Pazardzhik six, Pernik three, Pleven three, Plovdiv 12, Rousse eight, Silistra four, Sliven three, Smolyan five, Stara Zagora four, Turgovishte three, Haskovo seven, Shoumen eight and Yambol four.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments