Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 60% who attended school-leavers ball test positive

Sixty per cent of those who attended a school-leavers ball in the Bulgarian city of Veliko Turnovo have tested positive for new coronavirus, reports on July 6 said.

Fifteen students have new coronavirus but the number who are quarantined is not clear because the regional health inspectorate in Veliko Turnovo has self-quarantined, according to the reports.

The city’s mayor, Daniel Panov, is in quarantine.

Deputy mayor Georgi Kamarashev said that two days before the school-leavers balls, the municipality had written to all restaurants where celebrations were booked.

“All measures were taken. The municipality has been completely disinfected and today it will work normally,” he said.

In other Covid-19 news in Bulgaria on July 6:

All city councillors in Plovdiv are being tested for new coronavirus over two days after a councillor, reportedly a doctor, tested positive.

PCR tests will also be performed on the employees of the city council administration, council chairperson Alexander Darzhikov said.

The results of all tests are expected to be known on the night of July 7.

Two employees of the Plovdiv prison have tested positive for new coronavirus, prison director Zapryan Iliev told local media.

He said that all necessary anti-epidemic measures have been taken in accordance with the instructions of the prisons department and the Ministry of Justice.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-epidemic measures have been strictly observed, and after this case it will be even stricter,” Iliev said.

He said that there was no indication that anyone else in the prison was positive for the virus. The situation is being monitored.

A 47-year-old Evangelical Christian pastor from the village of Kostievo who attended a church gathering in Perushtitsa at the beginning of June has died, Plovdiv’s regional operational HQ said.

He is the fourth pastor to die of Covid-19 after attending the church gathering, which brought together Evangelical Christians from all over Bulgaria.

The pastor died after having been intubated for two weeks.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and CureVac, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on optimised messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), entered into a 75 million euro loan agreement to support the company’s ongoing development of vaccines against infectious diseases, including its vaccine candidate aimed at preventing coronavirus infections, a statement by the European Commission said.

In addition, the loan will support CureVac’s efforts to expand its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate the completion of its fourth production site in Tübingen, Germany. It is financed under the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF) of Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme.

Through the IDFF, the EIB has supported 13 companies with total lending of 316 million euro for developing cures, vaccines and diagnostics against various infectious diseases, most prominently the coronavirus, the statement said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

