Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 180 new cases, death toll rises to 241

Bulgaria has seen the second-highest increase in a day in the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases, according to data posted on July 5 by the national information system.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 180, having increased by a record 182 the day before.

A total of 2591 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours. To date, 152 653 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the highest number was in Sofia, 58.

By district, the others were Blagoevgrad three, Bourgas eight, Varna 16, Veliko Turnovo 16, Dobrich two, Kyustendil six, Pazardzhik nine, Pleven eight, Plovdiv 11, Razgrad two, Rousse one, Sliven 11, Smolyan five, district of Sofia 11, Stara Zagora four, Turgovishte one, Haskovo one, Shoumen five and Yambol two.

To date, a total of 5677 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Currently, 2538 cases are active. This is an increase of 172 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2898 patients have recovered, six in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 13 in the past day to 463. The number in intensive care has risen by two to 29.

A total of 446 medical personnel have tested positive to date.

The death toll has risen by two to 241. In the past day, a 70-year-old woman who had heart disease and a 57-year-old man with heart and lung disease died.

