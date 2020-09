Share this: Facebook

Three new ambassadors to Bulgaria presented their credentials to President Roumen Radev on September 23, the President’s press office said.

The new ambassadors are Rob Dixon of the UK, Frédéric Meurice of Belgium and Armen Edigaryan of Armenia.

Belgian ambassador Frédéric Meurice

Armenian ambassador Armen Edigaryan





(Photos via president.bg and the main photo, of Radev and UK ambassador Rob Dixon, via the British embassy)

