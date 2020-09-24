Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 12 new deaths, 4637 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twelve people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the illness to 779, according to data posted on September 24 by the national information system.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 29 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4637.

Of 3526 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 160 proved positive.

To date, 502 592 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

The newly-confirmed cases bring the country’s total cases to date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases, to 19 283.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 38, and the district of Bourgas, 25.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad seven, Varna seven, Veliko Turnovo two, Vratsa one, Gabrovo one, Dobrich four, Kyustendil two, Montana two, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik four, Plovdiv nine, Razgrad two, Rousse eight, Sliven three, Smolyan six, Sofia district three, Stara Zagora 15, Turgovishte two, Shoumen eight and Yambol four.

There are 726 patients in hospital, 29 in intensive care.

Thirteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1076.

(Photo: Bulgaria's Military Medical Academy)

