Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2579 active cases, five more deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 41 in the past 24 hours to a total of 2579, according to data posted on July 6 by the national information system.

As is customary, the number of PCR tests performed on a Sunday was considerably lower than on other days of the week, 923, of which 63 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus, 23 are in Sofia, nine in Kyustendil, five each in Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad, four in Smolyan, two each in Varna and Veliko Turnovo and one each in Gabrovo and Sliven.

To date, the number of people who have tested positive for new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 5740.

There are 458 patients in hospital, 28 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by two to 448.

A total of 2915 people have recovered, 17 in the past day.

The death toll has risen by five to a total of 246.

Those who died in the past 24 hours were an 83-year-old woman with heart and neurological disease, a 63-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease, an 86-year-old man with heart disease and asthma, a 47-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, and a 65-year-old man with heart and other concomitant diseases.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments