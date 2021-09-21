Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 138 deaths, 2360 new cases registered in past day

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 138 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 166, according to the September 21 report by the unified information portal.

Of 24 719 tests in the past day, 2360 – about 9.54 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 484 546 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 39 728 are active. The number of active cases increased by 994 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1228 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 424 652.

There are 4879 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 129 in the past day, with 388 in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 245.

The report said that in the past day, 7555 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 471 212.

A total of 1 281 766 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5627 in the past day, according to the report.

