NCIPD: 21 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones

Twenty-one out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to the weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) covering the two-week period ending September 19.

The remaining seven districts are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning an infection rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

Two districts are at or above the 400-mark: Turgovishte, at 435 per 100 000 population, and Gabrovo, at 400.

The 21 red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia city, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

The seven yellow zone districts are Vratsa, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven and Smolyan, according to the NCIPD report.

Separately, an update by the NCIPD on September 21 showed Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate as 315.71 per 100 000 population.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

