Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 161 newly-confirmed cases, active cases rise to 2281

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 161 of the 3155 PCR tests for Covid-19 carried out in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours proved positive, according to data posted on July 3 by the national information system.

The number of active cases has risen in the past 23 hours from 2200 to 2281.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number, 49, are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the others are Blagoevgrad five, Bourgas eight, Varna 15, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil 12, Lovech two, Montana two, Pazardzhik six, Pernik one, Pleven two, Plovdiv eight, Razgrad two, Sliven six, Smolyan six, Sofia district 13, Stara Zagora four, Haskovo one and Shoumen two.

A total of 2802 people have recovered, 80 in the past 24 hours.

There are 443 patients in hospital, 31 in intensive care.



The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by six to a total of 424.

There have been no new deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 232.



For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments