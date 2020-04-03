Covid-19: Bulgaria’s government in deal to buy pharmaceuticals from China

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet, in a special meeting held via video conference on April 3, approved two contracts with China National Pharmaceutical Foreign Trade Corporation for the supply of medicines to be used in the fight against Covid-19, a government statement said.

The first contract is for Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health to buy 171 429 packs of 100mg Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Tablets worth $582 858.60, the statement said.

The second contract is for Bulgaria to buy 30 000 packs of 250mg Azithromycin Dispersible Tablet, for a sum of $46 200.

(Photo of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov: government.bg)

