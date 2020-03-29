What’s happening in Britain now the coronavirus has struck

Share this: Facebook

We live in a small town near Norwich. We’re a small family of three plus a dog, who doesn’t care a jot, as long as he’s fed and walked! The town has now descended into quietness. You can see a few people walking their dogs and cycling along for exercise, as the government allows. There are few cars on the main A11 that passes close by the town and fewer still in the town. The estates are full of parked cars and the air is clean and clear.

There has been some panic buying of essential food and toiletries, yes, people are frightened, but reluctant to show it in any other way. The queues outside the pharmacies are lengthy – as we have to keep two metres apart and the waiting time is long, but there’s no shortage of anything at the moment.

The government and the Health Service are trying their best to predict the situation and prepare for it. People criticise the unpreparedness, but this is a totally unheard of and unimagined situation, which no one could have foreseen.

People post messages on local social media, offering to help with shopping, drug collection etc. These are good people, keeping their eyes on the elderly and the others who can’t follow the rules of self isolation easily.

Altogether, an air of ‘wait and see’ pervades, there’s an air of calm before the storm, no one knows what will happen next. For sure life has changed and everyone wonders when, if ever, will it return to ‘normal’. What about our children’s schooling? What about our holidays, What about our jobs? Will we be able to cope financially, even though the government has promised to help everybody ? What will happen when it all passes over ?

Many businesses will go bust for sure and unemployment, even when the virus subsides, will surely be vastly increased. Yes, we’re in a strange new world, which no one could have imagined a few months ago.

