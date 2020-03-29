Covid-19: 92 fines issued in a single day in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv for breaking ban on visiting parks

A total of 92 fines were issued in a single day in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv for breaking the ban on visiting parks and other public spaces, with each offender fined 5000 leva (about 2556 euro), media reports from the city said on March 29.

Plovdiv, among all cities in Bulgaria, is imposing among the strictest steps against the spread of Covid-19.

As of March 30, only pharmacies and food shops in Plovdiv may remain open.

Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com reported that the 92 fines were issued between 10am and 6pm on March 29.

In addition, a total of 65 official notes warning members of the public to comply with the regulations declared against the spread of Covid-19 were issued in Plovdiv.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

