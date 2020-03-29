17 medical personnel among 346 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulgaria is now 346, including 17 medical personnel, national operational headquarters chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a briefing at 5pm on March 29.

The total of 346 confirmed cases includes eight who have died, while 14 patients have recovered, Mutafchiyski said.

Since the morning briefing on Sunday, eight new cases have been confirmed. All are in Sofia, bringing the total in Bulgaria’s capital city to 214.

A total of 125 are in health care facilities, thirteen of them in intensive care.

Responding to a question about a medication being used in Russia, Mutafchiyski said that currently there was no completed proper medical research showing a medication to have a proven effect.

Currently, about eight clinical trials are underway under the auspices of the World Health Organization. These trials will, however, take an estimated eight to 10 months.

