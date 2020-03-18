Coronavirus: Clarity awaited on transport of tourists from quarantined Bansko

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign tourists waiting to leave Bulgaria’s Bansko were awaiting clarity about arrangements on Wednesday morning, after a two-week quarantine was declared as a response to the Covid-19 cases in the resort town.

A tourist in Bansko said that only delivery vehicles were being let in and out. Police had told the group in the late morning that Bamako was closed and they could not leave, but perhaps might be able to on Thursday.

The British embassy in Sofia said in a Facebook post on late Wednesday morning, addressed to those who wanted to leave Bansko on the buses being organised by the Interior Ministry: “We are still waiting for definite information from the Ministry of Interior about when and from where those buses will be departing.”

The embassy said that it would share information, as soon as it had it, on its Facebook page.

In Bansko, food shops, pharmacies and fuel stations were working, Bulgarian National Radio reported on March 18.

BNR said that police teams wearing protective clothing were controlling entry and exit. Only residents of Bansko were being allowed to enter, the report said.

(Photo: (c) Daniel Legassick)

Comments

comments