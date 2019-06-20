FDI in Bulgaria shows 54.9M euro outflow in January-April 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2019 recorded an outflow of 54.9 million euro, the equivalent of 0.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed.

In the same period of 2018, FDI showed a net inflow of 10.7 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 113 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded a net outflow of 538 million euro (compared to a net outflow of 212.7 million euro in the first four months of 2018) and and re-invested earnings recorded an outflow of 173.3 million euro (versus an inflow of 80.6 million euro a year earlier).

To read the full story, click here.

(Photo: Takis Kolokotronis/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments