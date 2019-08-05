Exhibition by two British artists opens at the National Gallery in Sofia on August 8

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



For the first time, British artists John Kiki and Darren Barker will show their work in Bulgaria, at an exhibition opening at the National Gallery – The Palace in Sofia on August 8 and continuing until September 8 2019.

“Both painters work is figurative depicting the human condition, and traditional in its painterly form. The paintings resonate with and complement each other, although contradicting in their styles and themes,” the gallery said of the exhibition.

John Kiki is regarded as one of the UK’s leading figurative painters and exhibits in the UK and internationally to much acclaim. The series being exhibited is themed around the popular image of the Infante in the history of art.

“The paintings are worked and re-worked, painted and over painted, added to and cut from. The results flirt with the sublime.”

Darren Barker is exhibiting recent work, all oil on canvas.

“Awkward, sentimental and unsettling, they express an ambiguous narrative through colour and figures,” the gallery said.

For further details about the gallery’s address and opening hours, please visit its website.

Comments

comments